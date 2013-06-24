WATCH: How To Fill In Brows With Pencil

We love a lush, full set of arches, and no technique gives results as precise as filling in brows with a sharp pencil. When done correctly, a pencil can help create the illusion of tiny hairs that look natural even in daylight. To learn how to perfect our technique, we headed to the experts at Browhaus, the New York brow salon, who use a special, super-sharp tool to create perfect eyebrows. Watch and see how it’s done!

NYC-AREA READERS: As a special offer to Daily Makeover readers, Browhaus is offering a 50 percent discount for first time clients when you book through Twitter. Tweet @BrowhausNYC and mention Daily Makeover to schedule your appointment. (Expires July 1.)

Video by: Alissa Huff

Brow Specialist: Tiffany Reicosky at Browhaus NYC

