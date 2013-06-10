WATCH: How To Fill In Brows, The Easy Way

Is it any wonder we’re eyebrow-obsessed? Brows not only frame the eyes, but a well-groomed pair adds instant polish to your makeup look.

We happen to think brows are the most important feature on the face, so we headed to the experts at Browhaus, the New York brow salon, to brush up on our skills. What we learned: If you’re less than handy with a pencil, powder makes an easy alternative. All you need is eye shadow or brow powder, a brush and a Q-tip to create full, natural-looking brows. Watch and learn!

NYC-AREA READERS: As a special offer to Daily Makeover readers, Browhaus is offering a 50 percent discount for first time clients when you book through Twitter. Tweet @BrowhausNYC and mention Daily Makeover to schedule your appointment. (Expires July 1.)

Video by: Alissa Huff

Brow Specialist: Tiffany Reicosky at Browhaus NYC

Read more: The Best Brows For Your Face Shape