Give Your Boobs A Beauty Boost

Some of us have been blessed with an ample bosom, but for those of us on the smaller side like Lea Michele, our friends at BellaSugar have the perfect beauty tip. Regardless of what the numbers and letter(s) say on your current bra-sizing tag, sometimes a little makeup trickery can come in handy to create the illusion of fullness.

Photo: © Michael Kovac/FilmMagic

Valentine’s Day is just a few days away, so in lieu of spending an exorbitant amount on a fancy padded bra or wearing an uncomfortable bustier that’s just not you, here’s an affordable way to put a smile on your significant other’s face without having to suffer financial or physical pain. For my three-step method on faking a cleavage with makeup, just keep reading.

Step one: Create a curved “Y” shape Using a small blush brush, sweep a bronzer (one that’s at least one to two shades darker than your natural skin tone) up and down the area between your breasts. Next, envision a curved “Y” shape, sweeping your bronzer along the natural curvature and roundness at the top of each of the breasts.

Step two: Highlight To feign fullness, use a highlighting powder or cream (or a concealer one to two shades lighter than your skin tone) and apply along the upper half, “pushed-up” areas of your breasts. Tip: use the top of your bra line as a general guide.

Step three: Set it and forget it Blend to diffuse any harsh lines and set with a pressed or loose powder.

