If you can’t quite get the hang of a waterfall braid hairstyle — no matter how many waterfall braid tutorials you watch — try this shortcut version from Kattia Solano, hair stylist and owner of NYC’s Butterfly Studio Salon. The look is just as free-spirited and chic as the original version, but only requires you to master a simple, three strand braid. Trust us, you’ve got this.

How to Fake a Waterfall Braid: Step by Step

1. On dry hair, spray Kérastase Paris Powder Bluff ($36, kerastase-usa.com) all over to create texture.

2. On the larger side of your part, starting above the ear, create a simple three-strand braid and secure with a clear elastic.

3. On the shorter side of your part, create another simple three-strand braid — two inches behind and two inches above your ear. Secure with a clear elastic.

4. Take the braid form the larger side of your part and wrap around the back of your head, inserting it into the top loops of the other braid. Twist the braids together and secure with a clear elastic.

5. Spray loose hair with Kérastase Paris Spray à Porter ($35) to create a tousled, beachy look.

