How to Erase a Hangover

We have all been there: Blurry red eyes, dark circles, greyish complexion and a pounding headache. All in the name of fun! But it was worth it, wasn’t it? Now it’s time to face the music because you need to get up, pull it together and get your sorry butt to work. Here are some fast fixes to make it look like you went to bed at 8pm and drank nothing but herbal tea.

First thing you want to do is take a shower and blast yourself with a bit of cold water. It may be brutal, but it will shock your system and wake you up. After drying off, moisturize your face and body to replenish your skin and reinstate that hydration. Get out the eye drops and eliminate the tell tale signs of the party last night and then apply a luminizing face primer. Blend on foundation and dab Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Fast Fix Concealer All Over Brightener under your eyes. This fast fix concealer will immediately wake up your eyes and brighten up your entire face.

Line your upper lashline with a navy blue eyeliner to make the white of your eyes look whiter. The color will also draw attention away from your not-so-fresh face. Sweep on a champagne highlighter across your lids, on top of cheekbones and on the inner corners of the eyes. Apply black mascara to top lashes only then swirl on a pop of bright cream blush to the apples of your cheeks. This is a quick way to freshen your look in a flash. Slick on a pink gloss and voila. Fresh as a daisy! Now drink tons of water, take two Advil and swear you will never drink again!