How To: Emma Roberts’ Fresh, Pretty Makeup

We’re all for statement makeup on the red carpet, but sometimes a more natural look can actually have a bigger impact. Case in point: Emma Roberts‘ luminous makeup at this week’s party for Narciso Rodriguez’s Kohl’s collection.

“Since Emma was wearing a boldly colored dress, we wanted to keep her makeup looking very natural and fresh and not fight with it,” makeup artist Jordan Bree Long, who created Emma’s look, told us. “Emma is so naturally gorgeous – flawless skin, beautiful eyes, you really want that to show through.” Here’s how Long prepped the actress for her appearance.

Step 1: “First I prepped Emma’s (flawless) skin with a few drops of Kate Somerville Quench and used Christian Dior rose balm on her lips,” Long says.

Step 2: Long used a Beauty Blender sponge to apply Chanel Vitalumiere foundation in shade 010.

Step 3: She blended Stila Convertible Color in Peony on the apples of Emma’s cheeks and set the complexion with powder.

Step 4: “For Emma’s eyes, I used a bone colored shimmery shadow all over the lid,” Long says. She used Make Up For Ever Aqua Cream in Black to line the upper lashline and slighty winged out the corners.

Step 5: “Finally, we decided to do a light lip, with just a hint of color, so we used Chanel Rouge Allure lipstick in Gracile.”

What do you think of Emma Roberts’ look?