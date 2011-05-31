How To Create An Edgier Hairstyle

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Ginnifer Goodwin has been wearing her hair in a cute pixie for well over a year now, but lately she’s been more experimental with her style. At the Something Borrowed premiere in Los Angeles yesterday, Ginnifer showed her edgier side, styling her coiffure in this shorn-at-the-sides, voluminized-at-the-back look. Here’s five ways to create a fierce ‘do like Ginnifer’s.

Fabulous Fringe

Regardless of length, try a choppy (or asymmetrical) fringe in the front to freshen up your look. Tip: to prevent greasy bangs, apply a styling wax working from back to front. That way, by the time you get to your fringe area, the product will be diluted enough so that it won’t weigh the bangs down.

Achieving Major Volume

Whenever volume is needed anywhere within the style (in this case Ginnifer’s crown), start by spritzing hair spray on the area you want to accentuate. Then, hold the hair straight up from the root, directing your blow dryer’s flow to the area. Blast with the cool button to set, and use a comb to tease the roots.

Choose The Right Brush

To achieve a dramatic curl-under at the occipital bone, along with the curl-up directly above at the crown, Ginnifer likely used a round brush. For better round brush results and more styling options, keep these three tips in mind:

Size matters: The larger the diameter of the brush will be, the larger the curl.

The larger the diameter of the brush will be, the larger the curl. Length matters: The shorter the hair, the smaller-barrelled the brush should be.

The shorter the hair, the smaller-barrelled the brush should be. Overdirection matters: The more you overdirect the curl away to the opposite side when blow-drying, the more lift you’ll achieve.

Create A Hair Product Cocktail

Sometimes all you need to change your look is a simple switch-up of products from day to day. A cocktail of a gel mixed with a shine serum, for instance, will give you loads of shine and a sleek look, while a gel plus a wax will give your hair lots of texture and moldability.

Take The Weight Out

While you might not want to go as short as Ginnifer, get out of a style rut by having your stylist cut in more layers, or ask him/her to pull out the texturizing shears. You’ll be surprised what an impact it will make to take some weight out.



