How to Eat Whatever You Want, Without the Side-Effects

Admit it: You’d love to be able to eat whatever you want without worrying about it. Well, new research published in American Journal of Physiology — Heart and Circulatory Physiology might have uncovered the secret to eating whatever you want, without all the side-effects. Simply fit in a quick, high-intensity workout before you start eating.

For the 20 people who tried this trick out during the study, the method worked like magic. By completing 20 minutes of hard exercise an hour before drinking a milkshake, the participants’ bodies were less affected by the fat for up to three hours after eating when compared with people who did 25 minutes of moderate exercise and consumed the same sugary treat.

So next time you’re waiting for the Seamless delivery guy to show-up, maybe spend a few minutes working out in your apartment–it could pay off more than you think.

