Fake It Until You Make It: Pastel Hair

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world — if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a countered jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

Pastel hair has become the most talked about trend this summer. From Nicole Richie, Kelly Osbourne and Katy Perry, celebrities have been embracing the trend to the fullest. Since we know it may be a little daunting to completely bleach you’re hair, we’ve come up with a few tricks to master this trend without splurging at the salon.

Hair chalk: We’ve found the easiest way to get pastel colored hair was by applying hair chalk right to your locks. Hair chalk is a temporary hair color that washes out with just water. Apply by drawing onto hair (just like you would to the sidewalk )to dry or wet hair (for a bolder look apply to wet hair). Because hair chalk is temporary and only takes a few minutes to apply and rinse out, try for bolder colors this summer.

Chalk spray: Instead of drawing on your hair, you can apply the same pastel colors by spraying the dye right into your hair. Many opt for the spray because it’s easier to apply and creates less of a mess. Whether light pink, lavender, blue, or green, chalk spray rinses out with water so if you don’t love the way it came out you can easily start over with a different color. What’s great about this product is that it dries quickly so you can begin styling right away.

Kool Aid: Kool Aid in your hair?! Sounds bizarre but it actually works. If you’re looking for a longer lasting look, dips the ends of your hair into a bowl of Kool Aid to create a chic ombre look. While also temporary, the color won’t wash out of your hair after just one wash (it’ll take a few) so make sure you’re ready to commit before dipping your ends. Always wear a towel around your neck while doing this to ensure that nothing else gets dyed along the way.