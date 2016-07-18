How to Get Drunk Without Gaining Weight, According to Supermodel Nina Agdal

Nina Agdal, Sports Illustrated model and newfound hero, shared her secret to getting drunk without getting fat with Page Six today, and it’s basically the polar opposite of the usual go-to celebrity response of “just drink water.”

Instead, Nina, who likes champagne and is presumably drinking loads of it on a beach with Leonardo DiCaprio somewhere right this very moment, will take a shot of vodka with every glass or two of bubbly, so as to maximize the effects of the booze while minimizing the calories.

Can someone pass along an invite to Nina for our next party? Because girlfriend sounds FUN.