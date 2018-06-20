The 10 Coolest Zipper Braids and How to Do Them

Let’s face it: Zipper braids are still so cool and mesmerizing. When Kelly Osbourne’s hairstylist Joseph DiMaggio brought these braids to our attention last year, we knew we needed more inspo photos—and fast.
MORE: 20 Cute French Braid Hairstyles to Up Your Weekend Hair Game
As a refresher, a zipper braid is basically a French braid mixed with a ponytail mixed with some magic. According to DiMaggio in an interview with Allure, he created the braid by dividing her hair into three sections, tying a black ribbon around the middle section (which was half-inch wide), then French-braiding the hair as usual. If it sounds confusing and totally not do-able on yourself, then you’re kind of right: DiMaggio had two assistants on either side of him helping him hold sections while he braided. But, if you and your two friends are especially hair-savvy, you can probably recreate this look at home with a bit (OK, a lot) of patience.
View this post on Instagram
That on the scalp #zipperbraid I rocked for @kellyosbourne today for the premier of her VH1s Daytime Divas jumpoff!! Thank you for always letting me create from my heart and for your super super kind words!!! Could have been more on point but we only had so much time! Everyone is asking for a tutorial so if I get a few more requests ill try to throw one down by the weekend for @shuharipro @davinesnorthamerica !!! Big ups to our Davines Fam @ionstudionyc for your amazing hospitality and always welcoming us with open arms to throw down in your home 🙏🏼❤️ Mad love #onthescalpzipperbraid #butteryassbraids #butteryasshair #kellyosbourne #pollywogs #fashionfam #teamwerke #hairhomies #SHUHARIPRO #theonlytoolsever #toolswithintegrity #davines #davinesfam #davinesnorthamerica #donewithdavines #trendscenders #trendscending #sessionslayers #myteamsupreme #shokuninclik #weouthere #hairgame #werunthis #shukufuku #ionstudionyc @ionstudionyc
MORE: The Coolest Braided Hairstyles to Copy Now
Of course, as the Internet has taught us, there are a zillion ways to do any braids, and people are currently using actual hair—whaaa! Hair?! Crazy!—in place of ribbons and ropes to do their zipper braids, which makes the task a bit easier. Again, these styles aren’t for the faint of heart—or rather, the faint of patience—but we’re still digging the looks either way. So, we rounded up our favorite zipper braids for the ultimate hair inspo. Click through to see them all.
A version of this article was originally published in June 2017.
View this post on Instagram
Doing some braiding. ☝🏼🤓☝🏼💜 #baid #braids #braidideas #braidstyle #braided #braiding #braidedhair #braidphotos #zipperbraid #pastel #pastelhair #pastelblonde #purplehair #purple #purplehairdontcare #colorful #color #haircolor #subrinaprofessional #madtouch #hairdye #mermaidhair #hairbrained #hairpainters #ipreview
View this post on Instagram
Der #zipperbraid an Tag 16! Ich flechte diesen Zopf soooo gerne, aber leider braucht man dafür etwas Zeit und vor allem Ruhe, denn dieser Zopf sieht in „messy“ einfach nicht so gut aus. Die Haare meiner Töchter sind so fein und sie selbst so hibbelig, dass ich hier wieder auf mein Flecht-Mannequin zurückgreifen musste. Den Rest der Haare habe ich normal weitergeflochten und dann zu einem #dutt eingedreht. Das wäre bestimmt eine schöne Frisur für einen besonderen Anlass - wer wäre dafür zu haben? 💁🏼♀️ | 🇺🇸 I do love a good zipper braid! Here it is into a #braidedbun for #30dnbday16. Hope you like it! . . . . . . . . . #30daysnewbraids #braidstyles #treccia #tresse #trenza #peinado #hair #hairstyle #hairinspo #braidsbyme #hairbyme #instabraid #flechtfrisur #geflochten #flechten #holländischerzopf #zopf #zöpfe #haare #braidideas #braidphotos #braidinglife #acconciatura #acconciature