How to Do Winged Eyeliner In 3 Simple Steps

Let's start from the end. Draw a line from your outer corner, however long you want your wing to be. Don't make it TOO diagonal because it'll look much more angled in practice than when drawing.

Depending on how you smile or emote in general, your wing will always be changing direction slightly, so that's something to keep in mind.

Not sure what angle to flick? You can try keeping it as horizontal as possible, when looking downwards at a mirror for a natural angle.