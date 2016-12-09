How to Do 3 Easy (and So-Pretty) Smokey Eyes

Smokey eyes are like the holy grail of gorgeous, check-me-out makeup. Like, we dare you to look through a bunch of smokey-eye pictures and not be mesmerized by the buttery-soft colors that somehow melt seamlessly into one another. But, like most excellent things in life, the expectation-versus-reality divide is huge, and more often than not, your attempts at mastering a smokey eye result in you looking like a sucker-punched raccoon. Until now.

Because we picked the three prettiest and most-popular smokey-eye looks—colorful, subtle, and holy-wow glitzy—and decoded them for you, breaking each step down with pictures, and listing the products that were *actually* used to create the looks, so you’ll have literally no barriers (or excuses) standing between you and these impossibly pretty smokey eyes. Keep reading for the full tutorials, and then get ready to have approximately fifteen people compliment you on your makeup this weekend. And trust us—it feels good.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Marina with IMG Models

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Green of Hair Rules