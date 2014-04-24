How to Really Do Your Own Prom Updos

When it comes to prom hair, everyone wants to look a bit more dressed up than their typical Friday night out. But, not everyone has endless prom funds to spend at a hair salon – especially after their extravagant #promposals – trust us, everything prom has upped the ante in recent years, so anything that you can do yourself (and do well) helps save money for other things, like after prom! So, it’s time to learn how to do prom updos yourself, and we’ve gathered just a few YouTube tutorials to help you do just that.

Below are 3 quick and easy tutorials to help you get effortless updos or half up styles that you can actually master before prom. Watch and learn!

The above video from BeautyByTiani shows how to get a romantic side updo for prom (or any formal event) with tips for teasing and being able to get enough hold in your hair for dancing the night away.

This half-up style from Kayley Melissa is a gorgeous event-ready updo, and while it has a lot of steps, none of them are too complicated to do yourself (or have your sister or friend do on you). Kayley explains in the video that you can adjust the height at the crown as well to make the style your own.

Lastly, this updo is probably the easiest of them all, but still looks pretty complicated (and gorgeous). Kate from The Small Things Blog explains how to create two separate buns fairly quickly and combine them into one look.