How To Do Pink Makeup That Suits Your Vibe, According To Ulta Beauty Pro Artists

The color pink is to our makeup routines what Beyoncé’s “LEMONADE” album is to our Spotify playlists. Every time we think, ‘Hey, maybe it’s time to listen to something new,’ “I ain’t sorry” blares through the headphones and we’re lip-syncing like the HBO special just dropped. Moral of the story? True classics never die. And although millennial pink could be rightfully described as outdated, it’s just one of many rosy shades worth mastering when learning how to do pink makeup like a pro.

With that being said, we enlisted the help of Deney Adam, Ulta Beauty Pro Team Artist, for two distinctly different takes on a monochromatic pink beat. One is more “I woke up like this” while the other screams “I came to slay.” Sure, both would make a Valentine blush, but they’re guaranteed confidence-boosters for any day of the week, whether you’re boo’d up or thriving as a party of one.

Before we get into the deets, let’s talk about laying down a beautiful base. Since dewy and radiant skin was key for both the fresh-faced day look and vampy night look—in addition to clean, moisturized skin, of course—Adam prepped our complexions with primer; Ulta Beauty Youthful Glow Primer Serum ($18) for one and NARS Radiance Primer ($36) for the other.

After that, he used a soft, semi-wet beautyblender ($20) to apply the brand-new Ulta Beauty Effortless Effect Foundation ($16) for a radiant, natural-looking glow. “This leaves a medium coverage, resulting in skin looking fresh and radiant, while also treating skin, as the formula includes ingredients with added skincare benefits such as hyaluronic acid,” he said. And since looking like we actually got 8 hours of sleep is a must, the Ulta Beauty Full Coverage Liquid Concealer ($9) came in handy for disguising under-eye circles while the NYX HD Translucent Finishing Powder ($10) delivered a matte finish without eliminating the dewy effects of the foundation.

Now, let’s get to the best part. Ahead, Adam breaks down exactly how to pull off pink makeup in just a few steps and feel like your best self, whether you want to keep it low-key–or do the absolute most.

I Woke Up Like This (Day)

Step 1: Blush To give a pretty and flirty flush of color, apply the Ulta Beauty Stay Cheeky Liquid Blush ($12), using the fingers to gently melt the formula into the apples of the cheeks. The formula has a slightly reflective and subtle finish which adds a gentle pop of color and radiance to enhance the natural, effortless effect. Step 2: Eyes When applying eyeshadow, metallic in particular, it is always important to use a primer to set the look and ensure it lasts. Try the MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot ($22) as it gives a smooth base and works well with any eyeshadow. Next, take the Ulta Beauty Color Clique Eyeshadow Trio ($12) and apply the lightest base shade all over the lid, blending the color from the lash line to brow bone using a fluffy eyeshadow brush. Then apply the lid shade (Summer Safari has a pretty pink-toned metallic color) and blend all over the lid. Pro-tip: add a small layer first and build up to achieve the desired coverage and finish. Finally, use the darkest shade in the palette to add definition and depth by blending the color into the crease between the lid and brow bone until you have the desired effect. For the lashes, use the Ulta Beauty Twisted Volume Mascara ($10.50), which has a customizable aspect to achieve different lash looks. We used the first setting to create simple, long and defined lashes which enhanced the natural length and shape. Keep the brows simple and clean by brushing upward and outward, following the natural shape of the brows and finishing with the Ulta Beauty Brow Tint ($10). Step 3: Lip Finally, apply the Ulta Beauty Plumped Up Pout ($10) which has a gentle plumping effect as well as nourishing ingredients to condition and hydrate the lips.

I Came to Slay (Night)

Step 1: Contour For definition and cheekbones that look snatched, apply the Benefit Cosmetics Hoola Matte Bronzing Powder ($30) under the cheekbones in a sweeping motion from the ear down to the nose. This will enhance your natural contour without using too much color.

Step 2: Eyes Since eyeshadow is the star of this show, apply the MAC Cosmetics Pro Longwear Paint Pot ($22) beforehand to create a smooth base and solid foundation. Next, grab your favorite pressed powder eyeshadow palette and pick one color for each part of the eye: lid, crease, outer corner, inner corner, and center lid. First, apply your lid color all over the lid from the lash line to the crease with a large and soft eyeshadow brush. Always start from the inner corner of the eye, working outward and blend. Second, use a large and soft eyeshadow brush to apply your crease color along the crease for added definition and drama. After that, apply your outer corner shade in a V-shaped motion for depth and color precision. Use a smaller tapered eyeshadow brush for this one, brushing in smaller strokes along the outside of each eye. If you want a bolder finish, go for bigger strokes. A sparkle or metallic shade works best as your inner corner option. Use a small flat brush to cover those hard-to-reach areas so you can really open up the eyes. Lastly, use your finger or a flat wet brush to pack on color in the center lids for added intensity. Once you’re done with the shadow, pull the eye look together by applying the MAC Pro Longwear Fluidline ($19) in Blacktrack with a flat angled brush along the lash line. For an extra dramatic finish, add more length to the wing of the liner, building out in small strokes to elongate. Finish with a generous amount of the Tarte Maneater Mascara ($23) to elongate the lashes. For bold, defined brows, use the Ulta Beauty Ultra Slim Brow Pencil ($10) to draw and shape sparse areas with short light strokes. Wrap up this step by setting the brows with the Ulta Beauty Brow Shaping Gel ($10). Step 3: Lip

When wearing a vampy eye, balance the overall look with a subtle but complementary gloss, like the Ulta Beauty Plumped Up Pout in Gumdrop or Sweet Taffy ($10). Ahead, shop all of the Makeup by Ulta products used to create these pink masterpieces.

A strong-hold color seal that’s compatible with all types of brow products including pencils, pomades and tints.

A multipurpose brow finisher for amping up the color without a flaky finish.

Choose from six different color wheels to create a shadow moment with depth and complementary shades housed in a travel-friendly compact.

A medium-coverage, vegan-friendly formula boosted by a handful of skin-nourishing ingredients for a radiant complexion.

A creamy, ultra-blendable concealer infused with aloe vera, tea tree oil and more for evening out the skin tone without settling into creases.

A high-shine, oil-rich lip gloss infused with gentle plumping technology that feels more warm than tingly.

A coconut oil- and shea butter-rich liquid blush that blends seamlessly into the skin for a natural-looking flush of color.

This innovative mascara houses four different settings that increase the volumizing and lengthening effects with each click.

This brow pencil’s slender point allows you to draw brushstrokes that will mimic the look of your natural hairs for a soft matte finish.

Wear this vitamin- and omega fatty acid-rich serum alone or under makeup for a healthy-looking glow.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.