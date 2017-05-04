How to Do the Perfect Messy Bun in 3 Easy Steps (with Gifs)

Ah, messy buns, one of the great paradoxes of the beauty world. Because just like no-makeup makeup, which actually requires 13 steps using a dozen products, or like beachy waves, which calls for zero beaches but four different texturizing, volumizing, mattifying sprays plus a curling iron, messy buns are not the byproduct of haphazard, woke-up-like-this magic. Which sucks, because why can’t anything be easy?

Sure, yes, there are the girls who can casually twist their hair into a messy topknot fit for Pinterest boards (looking at you, Corinne Bulat from 9th grade algebra), but for the rest of us with non-unicorn hair, trying to create one of those impossibly pretty, somewhat mesmerizing buns takes skill—or at least a few hidden bobby pins. So we asked hairstylist and full-time wizard Jasmine Santiago to show us exactly how to create a messy bun on ourselves, in only a few steps. And guess what: It’s seriously easier than it looks. So click through to see the gif-filled tutorial (yes! Gifs! What a day!), and get ready to tell everyone that your hair naturally spiraled itself into a perfectly messy bun, all on its own.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Olga with MSA Models

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Santiago