How to Do a Low Chignon That’s Perfect for Dealing with Post-Gym Wet Hair

Squeezing a workout into your hectic sched? Finding the time or energy to touch up your post-gym wet locks: Seemingly impossible. Those were our thoughts before our editorial director, Justine Marjan, and Furthermore by Equinox introduced a genius solution: the simple low chignon.

No joke, all you need is a couple of minutes and a few bobby pins. Watch the how-to video below and follow Justine’s instructions to get the look. A très chic post-gym chignon is just the cherry on top.

Start on damp or freshly washed hair. Use a fine-toothed comb to slick your hair back into a low pony, securing with an elastic band. Twist the length of the pony until the very end, securing with another elastic band. Loop the twist around, creating a knot, but don’t pull the ends through. Use bobby pins to secure the chignon.

Justine’s styling tip for a longer-lasting chignon: Keep the pins closed and use the ridge-side against your head.

