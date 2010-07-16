How To Do Lauren Conrad’s ‘Hills’ Finale Ponytail

Did you love Lauren Conrad’s high-volume pony on The Hills finale? Our friends at HollywoodLife asked her stylist how to copy her great style.

While most people were busy lamenting the end of The Hills on July 13, I was too busy celebrating the killer ponytail Lauren Conrad wore to the series finale party in LA. It’s so polished and pretty without looking too fussy or over done. Obviously, I had to find out how you and I could copy LC’s perky pony so I asked her celebrity hair stylist, Kristin Ess, to break down how exactly she did it.

“I prepped her hair with Leonor Greyl Voluforme which is my newest favorite. I love it because it’s somewhere between a hairspray, a volumizer and a thermal protectant,” Kristin says.

“I started by making messy waves in all different directions,” Kristin says. “I used two different curling iron sizes, a 1-inch and 1 ¼- inch by Hot Tools.”

“After waving Lauren’s hair all over, we created one small ponytail in the back of her head using about half of the hair from the middle back (basically leaving out the perimeter),” she says.

“Next, I took the remaining hair and made a ponytail OVER that ponytail using clear invisible elastics. I left this section slightly messy and natural by using my fingers, not a brush, to smooth it back,” Kristin says. “When you’re dealing with thick hair like Lauren’s, doubling up the ponytail like that insures that it won’t slide down or loosen up throughout the night.”

“Last, I sprayed a light veil of Elnett hairspray over, shaking the ponytail as I sprayed it, just for an extra bit of texture,” she says.

Contributed by Marta Topran