10 Brilliant Ways to Make Doing Your Hair Easier (And Faster)

At least once a week we find ourselves scrambling around the house, trying to throw ourselves together and get out the door on time. Our hair seems to be the all time consuming factor slowing us down during our morning beauty routine. From time in the shower to getting our hair to dry quickly to time spent styling our hair, all we want in life is a head of easy, hassle free hair. Because we’ll stop at nothing to find a beauty hack for everything, we’ve put together the following 10 ways to make doing your hair easier. Try these, and you may actually have some time to enjoy your morning coffee.

Double duty hair products: Forget about spraying and applying 8 different serums into your hair when you could be using a multi-purpose styling product. It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In Product is truly a miracle. It nourishes and treats hair in 10 different ways, like deep conditioning, eliminating frizz, preventing split ends and restoring shine.

Dry shampoo: We don’t always have time to shower in the morning, which can wind up being good for our hair. Use a dry shampoo like Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Refreshing Dry Shampoo. It eliminates oil and refreshes hair without the need to stick your head under the faucet.

Hot air brush: Life is made simple with a brush like John Frieda Salon Shape Hot Air Brush. Your blowout time is cut in half by having your round brush and blow dryer both in one tool. Just like your normal hair dryer, the brush comes with two heat settings and one cool setting.

Moisture absorbing brush: A brush with microfiber bristles absorbs 30% of water to help dry your hair quicker, therefore leaving you more time to worry about styling your hair. Goody QuickStyle Paddle Brush has side vents for airflow and is super lightweight.

Quick dry shampoo and conditioner: A shampoo and conditioner duo made specially for fast drying hair? We’ll take two of each. It Factor Quick Blowdry Shampoo & Conditioner Duo works best for hard to manage medium to coarse hair. The VaporBoost system speeds up the dreaded drying process and leaves your hair smooth and shiny.

Wave iron: When you want some body but you don’t want to fuss with a curling iron, use a wave iron which requires almost no precision, which makes it perfect for rushed mornings. We love the Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver, mainly because it gets the job done but also because it doesn’t break the bank.

Bobby pin magnet: The most simplistic, yet groundbreaking item in your morning beauty regime is a magnet. Bobby pins are a pain because they’re constantly being dropped or lost, and then half of your morning is spent trying to pick the pesky little things up or find them. Ricky’s Magnetic Pin Bracelet keeps your bobby pins together with easy access right on your wrist.

2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner. If you’re really in a hurry, don’t waste time washing and conditioning hair. Use a 2-in-1 product like Tresemme’s 2-in-1 Shampoo Plus Conditioner. This super convenient 2-in-1 technology cleanses and hydrates your hair the same way two bottles would (but in half the time!)

Microfiber towel: Wrap your hair up in a towel like Turbie Twist Hair Towel for optimum fast drying time. Microfiber towels absorb water and the towel dries hair faster than your usual body towel (or air) will.

Twisted bobby pins: A quick and easy hairstyle for mornings when you’re running late is the high sock bun. To get the bun to stay, use Conair Pin Twirls to save time and eliminate having to dig countless bobby pins into your head.