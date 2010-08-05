How To Do Eva Mendes’ Pretty Pony

The always-gorgeous Eva Mendes showed off a retro-inspired high ponytail at The Other Guys premiere. Our friends at HollywoodLife got the scoop on how to recreate the look at home!

There’s something to be said for a hairstyle that’s subtly, not overtly sexy. Eva Mendes managed to pull off the sexy-yet-feminine look just perfectly at the NYC premiere for The Other Guys on August 2. The actress, who stars in the movie alongside Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg, wore her tresses in a super high ponytail that she accented with a gorgeous, sparkle-encrusted floral hair pin. Instead of the messy, beach ponytails we’ve been seeing a lot of this summer, Eva opted for a more polished, retro-inspired version. Her hair was sleek on top and softly wavy in back.

To copy Eva, try curling your whole head with a large-barreled curling iron. Then, pull all your hair into a high pony, making sure to smooth the top part. A bit of styling cream can help keep frizz at bay. Once the hair is secure, gently brush out the waves to create one, bouncy wave like Eva’s. You can leave your pony unadorned or pop in a pretty accessory.

Contributed by Marta Topran