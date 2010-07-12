How To Do A Red Lip In The Summer

Beautiful red lips look fabulous in the summer, and should definitely come out and play from time to time. You can make a statement at a backyard BBQ or a rooftop party on a sizzling hot night. Red lips look incredible when used against bronzed skin and paired with gold eye shadow, and also look super chic with wet hair and a great bikini.

The key to getting a hot red lip look in the summer is to go sheer. Use my Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Lip Gloss in Cherry Crush for the perfect shade of red. Just swipe on this bold hue to the lips, then use your ring finger to blend it in for a lasting summer red lip look that won’t overpower your face. I recently passed it out at a pool party in my backyard in Miami and all the girls looked gorgeous in this shade. If you want just the slightest hint of tint go for Fresh Sugar Rose Tinted Lip Treatment With SPF 15. You can get moisture, protection and the most subtle color all in one.

If you have a favorite tried-and-true red lipstick that is your signature red, you can “summer”-ize it by using your pointer finger to tap the color onto the lips, pushing the color in creating a stain. When wearing the red lip in hot weather, keep your nails neutral or dark (not red and matching) and keep the rest of your makeup bronzed and natural so the lips make the statement, and you look balanced and babelicious!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.