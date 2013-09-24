How To Do a Runway-Inspired Low Ponytail For Fall

Fall is here, which means it’s time to start thinking about—what else?—our seasonal style. While our clothes obviously matter, autumn is an optimal time to shake up our beauty routines, as well. The easiest way to do it? A sleek new hairstyle. Namely, an easy-to-do low ponytail, which is consistently a standout on fashion biggest runways.

The most common misconception we women have when it comes to our hair is that we have to spend copious amount of time and product to create something really unique and stylish but it’s just not the case, as evidenced by this edition of our weekly TRESemmé style tutorial, in which we learn achieving a runway-inspired low ponytail for fall is a breeze.

Check out the step by step video tutorial below by TRESemme Style Studio on how to get the super-sleek hairstyle without the fuss.