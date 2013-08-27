How To Do a Perfect Headband Braid For Fall

Sometimes you want to rock a headband, sometimes you want to rock a braid, and sometimes you just want both at the same time. Far from a hair dream, with long enough locks and plenty of good old-fashioned skill, you can combine the two trendy styles into one beautiful look: the headband braid.

A bit similar to the milkmaid braid, which blogger Annie Vazquez beautifully taught us how to do recently, the headband braid (as its name implies) involves utilizing your own hair to create a headband from one side of your head to the other. Unlike the milkmaid braid, which sits more toward the top of your head and complements and up-do, the headband braid sits more toward the crown of your head (in the fashion of a true headband).

In addition to being a fun way to dress up an otherwise standard summer or fall outfit, these braids have actually seen a resurgence on the runways too, as was the case during Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2012 show (modeled above on none other than It-model Cara Delevingne).

Check out the video below for a step-by-step tutorial on how to get the perfect headband braid for fall (trust us, it’s worth it!).

