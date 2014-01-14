Beauty Buzz: How to DIY an Eyeshadow Palette, 13 Worst Parts of Having Bangs, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Well, this is hilarious: The 13 worst things about having bangs. [Huffington Post]

2. How to make a DIY eyeshadow palette? We’re sold. [The Beauty Department]

3. Jealous of Jared Leto’s ombre hair? So is the rest of the world, and the hairstylists responsible are speaking up. [The Cut]

4. Every single exact lipstick worn on the red carpet at the Golden Globes. [Daily Makeover]

5. Speaking of lip color, here’s how to find your signature shade! [Makeup.com]

