Fake It Until You Make It: Define Your Jawline

Through all of our handy beauty products, we enhance and improve upon our features that we were born with, and play up the ones that we wish had a bit more prominence. So that saying “fake it until you make it” can really ring true in the beauty world – if you want fuller lips, make them; bolder brows, create them; and a contoured jawline, contour it! In this column we’ll teach you the tips and tricks to tweaking your features and “faking it” until you “make it.”

So, you’ve already mastered the prominent cheekbones, now what about that chin? A defined jawline is a model-worthy quality we all desire, but of course we weren’t all born with such definition. Thankfully, we live in a beauty world where contouring exists. By following the few simple tricks below, your jaw will be in shape in no time.

Contouring 101: Tilt your chin up to the ceiling to see exactly where your jawline is. At a downward angle, sweep bronzer (one or two shades darker than your natural skin tone) across the jawline on either side of your chin. Contouring your cheeks will also help to give you all over definition.

Highlight: Right above the perimeter of the jawline, add about a two inch line with your best highlighter. This will add a shadowed dimension to the chin, giving you the defined jawline you desire. Blend, blend, blend to make it look as natural as possible.

Save some for the neck: Even out your skin tone by lightly dusting bronzer to your neck, focusing on the sides of your neck rather than the front, and blend.