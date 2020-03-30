The Anxiety-Free Expert Guide to Cutting Your Hair at Home

Changing times call for the kind of advice you’d normally shy away from. More often than not, I totally recommend leaving a haircut to the professionals. A pair of shears in a pair of inexperienced hands is usually a disaster (and injury) waiting to happen. However, there are unique circumstances when knowing how to cut your hair at home is actually beneficial…like right now.

In the case of this hair challenge, it really is best to watch and learn; emphasis on watch. A visual guide will make or break your cutting edge, whether it’s a full-on cut or a simple trim. Whichever you choose, MATRIX Artistic Director Nick Stenson says you should always start with dry hair because “when it’s wet, you take the chance of cutting off too much.” Wet hair tends to lie (literally)—because it expands, you’re not seeing the true length of your hair.

To that same point, Biolage Brand Ambassador and celebrity stylist Sunnie Brook Jones recently shared a beginner’s guide to a basic cut, whether you want to add body or get rid of split ends. “The biggest mistake that you can make while trimming/cutting your own hair is taking too much off too fast,” she warns. “Go little by little to create more room for error.” This is especially important for those with curly or wavy hair.

What You Need:

Towel for easy clean up ($21.99 for 12-pack at Amazon)

Comb with wide and fine teeth ($2.99 at Amazon)

Clip / Scrunchie to section hair ($5.99 at Amazon)

Fine point scissors ($12.99 at Sally Beauty)

Fine mist spray ($20 at Amazon)

To create front layers for fuller-looking hair:

Step 1: Starting with dry hair and a middle part, create a guide in the front by using your comb to pull two tiny pieces to the front of your forehead. Tuck the rest of your hair behind your ears.

Step 2: Twist the end of your sectioned piece and point the scissors down as you cut. “What that does is give the hair more of a tapered end instead of a blunt end.” In other words, this method is more likely to deliver that “I woke up like this” bedhead result.

Step 3: Continue taking small, even sections around the face (little by little) and cutting hair short to long towards the floor.

Step 4: Use a clip or scrunchie to keep longer hair out of your face and continue checking that both sides are even.

To nix split or dry ends:

Step 1: Bring your ends up, section by section (similar to how you would when creating layers) and point cut into them vertically (just be careful of your fingers!). In other words, whereas the point of your shears was directed toward the floor, this time, they should be pointed in the direction of your hair strands.

Step 2: To finish, use a fine mist to revive curls and see the shape, such as Biolage All-In-One Coconut Infusion Multi Benefit Spray ($20 at Amazon).

Watch Jone’s visual tutorial in full (above) before trying yourself.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.