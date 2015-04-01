StyleCaster
How to Curl Your Hair: 10 Best YouTube Tutorials

Jaclyn Sciara
by
When it comes to curling hair, we all lust after those gorgeous curls we see constantly on our favorite reality TV stars (cough, cough the Kardashians) and some of the best glossy editorials. But, we know that learning how to curl your hair can be quite tricky. So, we here at Beauty High thought that in order to make all of our lives easier, we should bring together the best YouTube curling hair tutorials into one place – because while we love watching endless YouTube videos, searching for the best ones can take some time.

We often find ourselves turning to YouTube to find a variety of tricks and tips on products or technique suggestions. From short hair, long hair, thick, or thin we found all your curling needs. Not to mention videos on heatless curling and even curling with a straightener – skills we all need in our lives! Even as the seasons change, gorgeous curls will always be in style. Flip through the slideshow and watch how to get fabulous curls to the best of their ability.

Watch this video for soft curls and a cute headband you can make yourself.

Video Via Missglamorazzi

Watch this video to learn how to get those gorgeous beachy waves using a curling wand!

Video Via LoveLaurenElizabeth

This video shows you how to keep rocking curls for two days striaght.  Perfect for those girls on the go in the morning!

Video Via Allthatglitters

These curls are amazing for a night out or a day you want to make a great impression.

Video Via Luxyhair

We dream of the big and bouncy curls from the Victoria's Secret Models and now you can get them too!

Video Via MeaghanRossette

Here we learn how to use a straightener to curl our hair, who knew it was so easy!

Video Via Carlibell55

DulceCandy's product suggestions for what to use when curling hair are great and will keep them in all day long.

Video Via DulceCandy

These curls are made to look like Taylor Swift's iconic curls and are also heatless – which is a great break for hair.

Video Via StillaBabe09

This girl has some seriously long locks, and she curls them to perfection.

Video Via LaurenCurtis

Calling all short haired girls, this messy curl how-to video is totally made for you.

Video Via EssieButton

