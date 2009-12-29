How To Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Our friends at StyleCaster.com share how you can get four completely different looks by learning just one simple curling technique.

For

most women, the flat iron is their number one frenemy. While it

straightens your hair and tames unruly or frizzy curls, a flat iron can

fry your ends. However, with the proper straightening (and

curling) technique, you and your flat iron can finally resolve your

back and forth, love/hate relationship.

Hair stylist Kelsy Osterman of Cutler Salon

demonstrates how to curl your hair with your flat iron, thus maximizing

its utility without damaging your hair. Although at first the curling

technique can be a little tricky, once you get the hang of it, you can

make little changes to the setting technique and use different product

cocktails to help diversify your look.

When purchasing a new

flat iron, Osterman recommends that you, “never pick the largest flat

iron. While you may think that it will save you time, the larger flat

iron won’t let you get close enough to the root of your hair. A 1-inch

flat iron is a good size for everyone.” Also, when questioning whether

to save some money on a flat iron, Osterman warns: “Ceramic plates are

the best because the plate gets hotter than metal plates. While it may

seem counterintuitive to use hotter plates, hotter plates mean you only

have to go over the hair once instead of multiple times.”

Step 1:

Start with clean wet hair. Put a small amount of Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk

into your palm and comb it through your hair before blow drying. Don’t

fixate too much on getting your hair perfectly blown out; stop drying

the hair when about 90 percent of the moisture is out.

Step 2:

Set

the hair in barrel curls, using the fewest number of sections possible

to make the set quick and easy. Kelsy Osterman recommends dividing the

hair into five sections: one for the “bang area” and then four vertical

sections around the head. If you have bangs, only do the four vertical

sections. Secure the set with bobby pins.

Step 3:

Sleep on your set hair. In the morning, take the pins out and shake hair out.

Step 4:

To

begin curling, start with the flat iron at the base of the head near

the scalp. Take the loose hair, and wrap the section once around the

flat iron plates as you simultaneously turn the flat iron away from the

head. Pull the iron down the hair. We recommend covering the hair with

a little Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment Spray to create a protective barrier between your hair and the heat of the iron.

Curling

your hair with a flat iron instead of a curling iron gives you more

versatility with looks that range from smoothly flat to bouncy and

voluminous. Making minor changes to the products you style your hair

with will diversify your look even though you’re using the same flat

iron curling technique. Regardless of the look you’re trying to

achieve, the curling technique is the same. Here are four different

hair style ideas you can achieve at home with only minor changes to the

products you use!

Hair Style Idea #1:

For

a curlier, bouncier hair style, maximize the hair’s volume by folding

the hair back into the curl and secure with a bobby pin. Let the hair

cool.

Hair Style Idea #2:

For a smoother, softer, and more controlled curl, put some of the Cutler Specialist Fly-Away Control Stick in the palm of your hand and mix with Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk. Finger comb the product through the hair.

Hair Style Idea #3:

For an edgier, textured hair style, spray Redken Fabricate 03 Heat-Active Texturizer directly onto your hair and scrunch or blow dry the hair with a diffuser.

Hair Style Idea #4:

For a firm but silky hold, put Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk into your palm and spray Redken Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray directly into the palm of your hand. Touch up stubborn flyaways by flattening them with the Outshine and hairspray.

