How To Curl Your Hair With a Flat Iron

Our friends at StyleCaster.com share how you can get four completely different looks by learning just one simple curling technique.
For
most women, the flat iron is their number one frenemy. While it
straightens your hair and tames unruly or frizzy curls, a flat iron can
fry your ends. However, with the proper straightening (and
curling) technique, you and your flat iron can finally resolve your
back and forth, love/hate relationship.
Hair stylist Kelsy Osterman of Cutler Salon
demonstrates how to curl your hair with your flat iron, thus maximizing
its utility without damaging your hair. Although at first the curling
technique can be a little tricky, once you get the hang of it, you can
make little changes to the setting technique and use different product
cocktails to help diversify your look.
When purchasing a new
flat iron, Osterman recommends that you, “never pick the largest flat
iron. While you may think that it will save you time, the larger flat
iron won’t let you get close enough to the root of your hair. A 1-inch
flat iron is a good size for everyone.” Also, when questioning whether
to save some money on a flat iron, Osterman warns: “Ceramic plates are
the best because the plate gets hotter than metal plates. While it may
seem counterintuitive to use hotter plates, hotter plates mean you only
have to go over the hair once instead of multiple times.”
Step 1:
Start with clean wet hair. Put a small amount of Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk
into your palm and comb it through your hair before blow drying. Don’t
fixate too much on getting your hair perfectly blown out; stop drying
the hair when about 90 percent of the moisture is out.
Step 2:
Set
the hair in barrel curls, using the fewest number of sections possible
to make the set quick and easy. Kelsy Osterman recommends dividing the
hair into five sections: one for the “bang area” and then four vertical
sections around the head. If you have bangs, only do the four vertical
sections. Secure the set with bobby pins.
Step 3:
Sleep on your set hair. In the morning, take the pins out and shake hair out.
Step 4:
To
begin curling, start with the flat iron at the base of the head near
the scalp. Take the loose hair, and wrap the section once around the
flat iron plates as you simultaneously turn the flat iron away from the
head. Pull the iron down the hair. We recommend covering the hair with
a little Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment Spray to create a protective barrier between your hair and the heat of the iron.
Curling
your hair with a flat iron instead of a curling iron gives you more
versatility with looks that range from smoothly flat to bouncy and
voluminous. Making minor changes to the products you style your hair
with will diversify your look even though you’re using the same flat
iron curling technique. Regardless of the look you’re trying to
achieve, the curling technique is the same. Here are four different
hair style ideas you can achieve at home with only minor changes to the
products you use!
Hair Style Idea #1:
For
a curlier, bouncier hair style, maximize the hair’s volume by folding
the hair back into the curl and secure with a bobby pin. Let the hair
cool.
Hair Style Idea #2:
For a smoother, softer, and more controlled curl, put some of the Cutler Specialist Fly-Away Control Stick in the palm of your hand and mix with Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk. Finger comb the product through the hair.
Hair Style Idea #3:
For an edgier, textured hair style, spray Redken Fabricate 03 Heat-Active Texturizer directly onto your hair and scrunch or blow dry the hair with a diffuser.
Hair Style Idea #4:
For a firm but silky hold, put Redken Outshine 01 Anti-Frizz Polishing Milk into your palm and spray Redken Forceful 23 Super Strength Finishing Spray directly into the palm of your hand. Touch up stubborn flyaways by flattening them with the Outshine and hairspray.
Normal
0
false
false
false
EN-US
X-NONE
X-NONE
/* Style Definitions */
table.MsoNormalTable
{mso-style-name:”Table Normal”;
mso-tstyle-rowband-size:0;
mso-tstyle-colband-size:0;
mso-style-noshow:yes;
mso-style-priority:99;
mso-style-qformat:yes;
mso-style-parent:””;
mso-padding-alt:0in 5.4pt 0in 5.4pt;
mso-para-margin:0in;
mso-para-margin-bottom:.0001pt;
mso-pagination:widow-orphan;
font-size:11.0pt;
font-family:”Calibri”,”sans-serif”;
mso-ascii-font-family:Calibri;
mso-ascii-theme-font:minor-latin;
mso-fareast-font-family:”Times New Roman”;
mso-fareast-theme-font:minor-fareast;
mso-hansi-font-family:Calibri;
mso-hansi-theme-font:minor-latin;}
Check out StyleCaster for more
fashion and beauty coverage:
Beyonce Launches New Perfume, Plus the Top 10 Celebrity Fragrances
V Magazine Spurs More Model Weight Controversy
Simple Steps to a Sexy Side Pony
The Top 10 Breakout Fashion Designers of 2009
Contributed by: Janice Chou