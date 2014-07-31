Beauty Buzz: How to Curl Lashes with Fire, a Gel Nail Polish Trick You Need, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. We’ve had our eye on newcomer Nicola Peltz for awhile – but this stunning cat eye cements the fact that we clearly won’t be able to look away as red carpet season amps up. [Style.com]

2. Um, curling your eyelashes with fire is a thing – learn how (and why) people do this. [The Cut]

3. ScarJo chopped her hair even shorter, perhaps wanting a “no fuss” style for mommy hood? [Daily Makeover]

4. Don’t have time to remove your old gel polish? Try this cute trick to hide the regrowth. [Glamour]

5. Need new hair color inspiration for the new season? Look no further. [Byrdie]