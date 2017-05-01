Here’s Exactly How to Curl Your Hair Like a Pro (3 Easy Steps)

If the last time you attempted to curl your hair was for your high-school prom, in which you ended up with crunchy sausage curls and lifetime’s worth of bad pictures still framed on your mom’s mantel, then yeah, we’ve been there. Because for some reason, curling your hair is not as easy as it looks, despite the billion YouTube tutorials and dozens of times we’ve watched friends do it.

But if you’ve sworn off curling irons and wands in favor of, uh, whatever the hell your hair naturally does on its own, please come back to the fold, because we got hairstylist and semi-wizard Jasmine Santiago to show us exactly how to curl our hair in the easiest of beginner tutorials. And when we say easy, we really do mean easy—just three gif-filled steps, and a tiny bit of patience. So click through to see the how-to, and then maybe politely ask your mom to update her photos.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Olga with MSA Models

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Jasmine Santiago