Get The Look: An Easy, DIY Wedding ‘Do

With wedding season in full swing, brides aren’t the only ones spending money beyond their means. Between bridesmaid dresses, travel costs and wedding presents, summers can get expensive. So we found a way to cut costs for a big day: do your own hair and makeup. We checked in with Nexxus Creative Director Kevin Mancuso to find out how to create an easy, wedding-friendly updo at home, so you don’t have to splurge on styling too. Here’s what the styling extraordinaire told us to create:

Step 1: Spray Nexxus Lavish Body Spray Gel ($11, Ulta.com) on your roots. Next, apply mousse, like Nexxus ProMend Split End Binding Bodifying Mousse ($12, Walgreens.com), all over your hair to get an even texture and smooth any fly aways. Our hair was dry when these products were applied, but damp, freshly washed hair would be preferable.

Step 2: Blow-dry your hair, but instead of using a brush, use your fingers for a brushless blow-dry. While drying, pull your fingers through your hair to add body. Don’t worry if your hair looks a little crazy–the messier it is, the more body you’ll end up having. Once your hair is dry, brush it out gently.

Get The Look: A 3-Minute Topknot

Step 3: Next, take a one-inch curling iron to create thin spirals all over your head. Start by wrapping the piece of hair at the root, and then wrap it around the barrel. If it looks a little ringlet-y, run your fingers through your hair to loosen the curls.

Step 4: Divide your hair into four, equally sized sections. Starting at the back of your head, pull each section into a mini ponytail and twist it into a small knot. Don’t think of it as a bun–just create one small twist and let the rest of the mini-ponytail dangle.

Step 5: Secure the hair by inserting crossed bobby pins into the base of the knot, then roll the excess hair into the knot. This is where each style will look unique; pin the loose hair where you see fit around the knot, not worrying about where extra pieces land. Repeat with the other three sections, pinning the knots next to each other to create a floral effect.

10 Sexy Hair Tips From The Pros

Step 6: When all the hair has been securely pinned, complete the style with Nexxus Comb Thru Natural Hold Design and Finishing Mist ($10, Walgreens.com) for a look that will last all evening long.