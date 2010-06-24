How to Create a Summer Smoky Eye

Just because it’s summer does not mean that you have to stay away from all your sultry makeup looks and stick to wearing only tinted moisturizer, bronzer and pink gloss.

Instead of the traditional black, gunmetal or dark brown shadows with dark eyeliners, opt for shimmering shades of bronze, copper and gold shadows paired with teal or blue eyeliners. The combination of wearing teal or blue liner with the more sunset bronze color family on eyes gives an alluring super siren look especially when partnered with bronze skin.

First, line the eyes with Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Indigo Blue or Jade along the upper lash line and then on the inside rim of the eyes. Next, sweep a bronzy copper shade of eye shadow like Urban Decay Eyeshadow in Smog across the lid from the lash line to the crease, and then smudge it under the lower lash line as well. To finish off your eye, sweep on a golden highlight like Bobbi Brown Metallic Eyeshadow in Gold Dust under the brows and on the inside corners of the eyes, then finish with black mascara on the top and bottom lashes.

Swirl a powder bronzer like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Sun Glow Powder Bronzer along the temples, sides of face, apples of the cheeks and cheekbones and then apply a slick of sheer golden gloss for that perfect sexy smoky goddess look.

