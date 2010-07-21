How To Cover Up A Sunburn

It happens from time to time. You missed a spot when applying your sunscreen at the beach and burnt your skin in the sun. Burn lines are unsightly and never look like a healthy all-over glow – instead, they look tacky and can be distracting. You may have a crazy white mask bordered by a red ring around your eyes when you take off your sunglasses, or two perfect burnt halter straps on your chest. You may want to wear that sexy strapless summer dress later that night, but those burn lines on your skin are not so hot.

The first thing you should do after getting a bad burn is to take a few aspirin and coat yourself with healing aloe vera gel. This will begin to heal the skin. Next, take a cold shower, and afterward, apply a nice layer of moisturizer to bring that skin’s hydration back to a balance.

To cover up the burn, use a non-latex sponge, the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Airbrush Spray Makeup, yellow-tinted powder and a bronzer. Spray the area that is burnt with the Airbrush makeup, lightly misting the surrounding area as well. Next, use the sponge to tap the foundation lightly into the skin across the whole burnt area. Don’t rub, as this will only irritate the skin; instead, stipple the foundation by pushing it in with the sponge.

Now, dust a light layer of yellow tinted powder to set the makeup. Use my Truly Translucent Loose Powder in Neutralizer to stop the red. After the powder, use a blush-size brush to sweep bronzer in any white areas and watch the marks disappear. The foundation and powder act like a neutralizer, and the bronzer fills in the white marks.

In order to avoid this whole process, a great tip for sunscreen application is to apply full face and body sunscreen before putting on your bathing suit while you are still naked. This way, you will at least have a base of protection. Take a hat and sunglasses, sit in the shade, please, and reapply often!

