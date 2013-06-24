The 5 Rules Of Covering Dark Circles

Sometimes you can do everything right (drink enough water, get enough sleep), but when you look in the mirror, dark circles still stare back at you. The only thing you can do at that point, aside from applying a de-puffing cream (we’re partial to Clark’s Botanicals Anti-Puff Eye Cream, $87, clarksbotanicals.com), is learn how to cover them correctly. Here, celebrity makeup artist James Vincent tells you how to do just that with his camouflaging tips.

1. Apply concealer after your foundation.

Many of us learned that concealer comes before foundation, but Vincent explains the foundation will provide some coverage and help you to use less concealer.

2. Use caution when choosing your concealer’s color.

“Use a concealer that has an undertone that is the opposite color of the discoloration,” says Vincent. “For most women that would be something in the orange family — a peach, coral or salmon colored concealer.” He also warns against yellow-tone concealers as they can make the under eye discoloration look grey. “When yellow is combined with blue under your eye, it turns green, leaving that grey cast that most women experience.”

3. Go darker with your concealer when puffiness is present.

“For puffiness, use a darker colored concealer, because a darker color will recess something or make something appear deeper or smaller. A darker color will pull the puffiness back, making it look even with the rest of your skin.”

4. Go lighter with your concealer when there are deep lines.

“A lighter color will open something up or bring something forward,” says Vincent.

5. Only use concealer where there is discoloration.

Restraint is the name of the game when applying concealer. “If you apply concealer in the entire under eye area, it doesn’t hide dark circles — it can accentuate them.”

