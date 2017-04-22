How to Subtly Contour and Highlight Your Face in 2 Steps

No shade to the Kardashian-Jenner clan, but contouring has iterated from an innovative way for celebs to sculpt their faces on the red carpet to a tired Instagram meme over the past few years. Now, the idea of highlighting and contouring your face invokes images of caked-on makeup and 13-step-long YouTube videos that are impossible to follow. And for some of us makeup newbs, that can be hella intimidating.

But before you say “screw it,” trust us when we say that contouring and highlighting is incredibly easy—so easy, in fact, that we got makeup artist Ashleigh Ciucci to show you how to do it in just two quick steps, using only two products. Basically, if you have three minutes every morning, you have time to contour and highlight your face. So click through the gifs (yes! Gifs!) below, and try it on yourself tomorrow.

Photographer: Tory Rust

Model: Rachel Besser

Makeup: Ashleigh Ciucci

Hair: Akihisa Yamaguchi