How to Clean Your Makeup Brushes

We know, the last thing you want to do is clean your makeup brushes. (Washing dishes and doing laundry is pain enough). But because makeup, bacteria, oil and dirt get stuck in the bristles, it’s essential to give them a little TLC so you don’t end up with clogged pores and — yikes — even breakouts. Here’s a little cheat sheet to makeup brush maintenance.

Daily

To combat bacteria buildup, give your brushes a little shower with a brush cleaner spray, like the Sephora Collection Daily Brush Cleaner ($6, sephora.com). To use, just spritz this anti-bacterial spray directly on the bristles, then swipe the brush across a tissue to dry.

Weekly

Once a week, you should indulge your brushes in a bath to eliminate any dirt or bacteria that’s harder to spot. You can use your everyday hair shampoo or invest in a brush shampoo. Personally, we love Bare Escentuals bareMinerals Well-Cared For Brush Conditioning Shampoo ($14, bareescentuals.com). Not only does the cleanser wash away debris, but it also conditions the bristles for soft, longer-lasting brushes.

How to Do the Deep Clean

Step 1: Rinse bristles under warm water.

Step 2: Fill a bowl with water, adding a dollop of shampoo to the water. Now swirl the brush tips in the water.

Step 3: Swirl the brush in your palm, working up a lather. This friction will help get any hard-to-reach dirt.

Step 4: Rinse the brush tip under running water until all of the shampoo is cleaned off.

Step 5: Towel dry brushes with a cloth.

Step 6: Lay brushes on a cloth to dry. Don’t dry brushes standing upright, since this will cause moisture to seep into the glue that holds the bristles and can lead the hairs to fall out. Because brushes will take at least a few hours to dry, make sure you apply your makeup before cleaning.

Read more: The 8 Brushes You Need in Your Makeup Bag