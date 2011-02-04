Get Christina Hendricks’ Sultry Look!

BellaSugar, a part of PopSugar Network, provides beauty junkies everywhere with a destination to learn what’s hot in the world of beauty and skin care.

For her SAG Awards red carpet look, Christina Hendricks was inspired by Brigitte Bardot’s infamous smoky eyes and nude face. Makeup artist Vanessa Scali chose to modernize the look with a creamy gunmetal shadow. Ready to try Christina’s screen-siren makeup, which features CoverGirl products? Find out how from our friends at BellaSugar.

Photo: © Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Face: Scali prepped Christina’s “nearly flawless skin” with the brand’s NatureLuxe Silk Foundation in Alabaster. She then added Simply Ageless Sculpting Blush in Plush Peach to the apples of her cheeks for a fresh, polished hint of color. To keep the look clean and shine-free, Scali applied Clean Pressed Powder Sensitive Skin in Ivory to Christina’s T-zone.

Eyes: Christina’s dramatic smoky eye was achieved with Smoky ShadowBlast in Onyx Smoke. Scali applied the color on the lids from just above the crease and down to the lash line. She exaggerated the size of Christina’s eyes by sweeping the color past the outer corners. To define the look, she smudged LiquiLine Blast Eyeliner in black around the eyes. She finished up with LashBlast Fusion Mascara in Very Black, which helped give Christina lush, ultralong lashes.

Lips: To complement the strong eye, Scali kept Christina’s lips pared down with Lip Perfection Lipstick in Kiss. The result was a seriously smokin’ red carpet look.

Try on Christina Hendricks’ hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

