How To Choose The Right Brow Product For You

If the eyes are the window to the soul then eyebrows are the frame–that’s why they should be polished and defined! Filling in your brows, even just a tiny bit, can pull together an entire makeup look and change your face completely. But with a million different brow products out there, it can be overwhelming to figure out which one is right for you. Should you use a powder or a pencil? And what is this new brow pomade stuff everyone is talking about? It’s important to remember that different products will give you a different effect—and how a product looks on another person’s brows won’t necessarily look the same on yours. So next time you reach for that brow pencil, you might want step back, read these tips, and really think if that’s the best choice for you.

MORE: Are Your Brows in Need of Resurrection?

If you want your brows to be natural yet defined, try using brow powder. A brow brush will give you more precision than a pencil, yet the softness of the powder will create the most natural effect–just make sure to use short, soft strokes and to blend everything out with a spoolie. One of our favorite picks for brow powder is Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Powder Duo.

If you have sparse brows, then try using a thin brow pencil, like Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Brow Wiz. The thin, precise tip will help mimic natural brow hairs, while the hard, waxy formula will adhere to skin and last longer than your standard brow powder. Brow pencils are also perfect for those who tend to have a heavy hand, as the pigmentation is more sheer. As always, remember to blend with a spoolie!

If you want something long-lasting, use a brow cream or liquid. Products like these, such as Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade and NYX’s Eyebrow Gel, are relatively new to the consumer makeup world and have become the latest makeup craze. These formulas are ultra long-lasting and smudge-proof, perfect of those who are prone to getting oily, sweaty, or who are going to be in hot and wet environments for a prolonged period of time. Applying them takes some practice–a little goes a long way!–but the best part is that these products are very versatile. You can achieve either a very dramatic or a very natural brow depending on your application.

If you already have good brows and just want to enhance them, a brow gel is perfect for you. If you were blessed with Cara Delevingne-esque brows and you don’t need to fill them in, then just taming the unruly hairs will suffice. You can stick to a clear formula or go for something that’s tinted with fibers, like Benefit’s Gimme Brow, to give your brows that little extra oomph while defining them and keeping them in place.

MORE: 10 Things No One Ever Tells You About Your Eyebrows