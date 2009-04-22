How To Choose The Perfect Blush

There’s a huge difference between a blushing bride and a bride who’s obviously wearing blush. Bridal makeup should always look effortless and enhance your natural beauty instead of overwhelming it. Blush can be the trickiest element to get right.

On your wedding day, makeup artist Bobbi Brown recommends using two different shades of blush: a soft natural color and a slightly brighter shade in the same color family. “Using two hues gives cheeks a pop of color and also helps blush last longer.” Apply the natural blush first, sweeping it all across cheeks, then swirl the brighter color just on the apples.

To select the right blush colors for your skin tone, first consider whether you have cool (blue) or warm (yellow) undertones in your skin. Then follow these rules: Don’t fight your complexion by picking a shade that’s opposite your skin tone (pale skin with cool undertones, for example, won’t look good with warm apricot blush). At the same time, don’t choose a color that has too many of the same undertones (a pinky-violet blush could make pale skin with cool undertones look ruddy or blotchy).

It’s a tricky balancing act! Check out the chart below for help, and remember when you’re shopping to pick out a light and a bright version. “To double check that you have the right bright shade, hold the blush color next to your cheeks. It should immediately brighten your face,” says Brown.

Fair skin tone with cool undertones: baby pink with hints of mocha or beige; soft rose

Fair skin tone with warm undertones: golden apricot; light peach with a touch of pink

Medium skin tone with cool undertones: cranberry or light raspberry; rosy pink

Medium skin tone with warm undertones: sunkissed apricot; soft coral with brown undertones

Dark skin tone with cool undertones: plum; grape; dark raspberry

Dark skin tone with warm undertones: brown suede; deep coral with a little bronze

See how you look in a new blush shade in the Makeover Studio. Try on blushes virtually and find the hue that’s right for you.

Related content:

A Lip Look That Outlasts The “I Do!” Kiss

Bridal Beauty Tips From Past Brides

Why You Need Eyeliner On Your Wedding Day