How To Find The Best Brush For Your Hair

Our friends at StyleCaster.com show you how to match your hair’s unique texture with the perfect brush to get you amazing results!

For

most women, the best part of getting their hair cut is the blow dry

that comes at the end of any salon experience. But more often than not,

the next day only brings a sigh of disappointment as the previous day’s

fabulous blow out falls limp and can’t be replicated.

While it can be difficult to perfectly replicate a professional’s blow out, Carolyn Riley of Cutler Salon explains that by buying the right hair brush for your hair’s specific

texture, you can easily achieve the look you want at home. Riley

provides us with her four favorite brushes and demonstrates how to use

them to make your hair look its best!

Round Bristle Brush (Spornelle Brush):

Good For: Women who have fine hair or curly hair but want smooth, straight hair with a nice shine and a little volume.



How To Use It:

Begin with wet hair, and start at the hairline root to smooth out the

curls and kinks that commonly occur around the root. The key to getting

smooth hair with just a little volume is to pull the hair straight up

and away from the head and blow dry the hair. The clustered bristles of

the brush will naturally give your hair shine.



Ceramic Round Brush:





Good For: Women with textured curls who want voluminous, smooth hair and a soft curl.

How To Use It: Begin by spraying the hair with Cutler Specialist Protectant Treatment

spray, focusing on the ends, which will help detangle the hair. Because

ceramic brushes are specifically intended for heating, you need to

protect your hair from the heat. Blow dry without a brush until the

hair is 90 percent dry. To get a nice curl from the middle of your hair

down, wrap the hair around the barrel of the brush and blow dry. For

more volume, tip your head a little and just pull the brush straight

through the hair.

Bonus tip: Generally

speaking, the bigger the round brush, the bigger the curl. If you just

want more volume and a little bend to the hair, use a bigger brush. If

you want more curl to the hair, use a smaller brush. If you can wrap

your hair around the brush more than twice, it’s too small and you’re

more likely to get it tangled.

Nylon Paddle Brush:

Good For: Women with longer hair of any texture who want non-pin straight hair with body and volume.

How To Use It:

First off, choose a paddle brush that is about the same size as your

palm for comfort as you work. For a simple blow dry, tilt your head

upside down and cross brush the hair on diagonals around the head. The

brush will naturally help you get volume into your hair because it is a

vented brush with space between the bristles.

Bonus tip: Use the brush vertically (instead of holding the brush horizontally) when your hair is wet to help detangle it.

Mason Pearson Brush:

Good For: Women

who have any type of curl texture — be it really tight curls or loose

curls — in their hair, but want smooth hair at the root while

maintaining volume.



How To Use It: The Mason Pearson brush

is a high-end professional brush retailing at about $90, but it’s a

worthwhile investment. The design of the brush with its natural boar

and nylon bristles helps do all the difficult work for you. Just like

with the paddle brush, turn your head upside down and blow dry across

your head alternating the angle of the brush.



Bonus tip:

The Mason Pearson brush is ideal for smoothing cowlicks and difficult

curly roots. To control your cowlick bangs, push the hair across the

face in one direction, then the other, and then down while blow drying

the hair.

Don’t be afraid to ask your stylist which hair brush

they recommend. Talking to them about how to style your hair at home

will open you up to better hair care to keep you happy and your hair

healthy!



Contributed by: Janice Chou

