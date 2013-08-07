How to Care for Color Treated Hair

In our Q&A series, beauty experts address your most bewildering issues. Have a beauty-related quandary of your own? Submit your question in the comments below or via Twitter.

Q: I just dyed my hair for the first time. How do I maintain the color without any fading?

A: Protecting color treated hair, especially red like Emma Stone’s, takes diligence and a few essential products. “The best way to care for color treated hair is with a color specified line like Bumble and Bumble’s Color Minded line,” says colorist Shannon Silva of Dyer + Posta salon (a Marie Robinson affiliate) in Atlanta. “This line is one of my favorites because not only does it smell great, but the Bb Color Minded UV polish [$28, bumbleandbumble.com] is perfect for summer months in heat and exposure to chlorine.” The polish not only provides instant shine and brighten hair’s hue, but it contains UV filters and heat protection.

If your shade needs a refresh, try an at-home glaze, such as Oscar Blandi At Home Salon Glaze Shine Rinse ($27, oscarblandi.com). Antioxidants in the formula work as a shield against environmental harm while proteins add vibrancy and moisture to hair, and castor oil smooths the hair cuticle to prevent fading.

Don’t want to buy any new products? Just shampooing less often will preserve the color longer. Shampoos contain detergents that strip the color molecules from the hair cuticle. Instead, cleanse with conditioner only. Another option — dry shampoos. They’re softer on hair and don’t require rinsing with water which also strips the dye.

Read more: How to Return to Your Natural Hair Color