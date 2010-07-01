Get The Look: Cameron Diaz’s Vogue Waves

When it comes to glamorous, sexy hair, no one does it better than Oribe. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, the celebrity stylist–who works with A-Listers like Jennifer Lopez, Cameron Diaz and Scarlett Johansson–will be sharing his secrets on how to create his clients’ iconic styles. When he’s not styling the tresses of Hollywood’s elite, he can be found creating hair masterpieces for magazines like Vogue and W or working the runway for the biggest names in fashion. He recently launched his eponymous luxury hair care line to help women everywhere create the elegant hair he’s famous for.

Photo: © Vogue

I worked with Cameron Diaz to create her radiant cover look for this month’s British Vogue cover. Cameron is a very easygoing kind of girl. The look had to be about relaxed glamour. The shoot was on a beach in Malibu, so it had to have that casual “Cameron” feeling, but yet be a little glam and certainly sexy.

To get her wavy look at home, spray Oribe Volumista through the hair, then blow-dry using a Mason Pearson brush, or a round brush on the front sections. Use Dry Texturizing Spray at the roots for a sexy lift. Since Cameron’s hair is fine, I spray this throughout the length of the hair in some sections to create sultry texture all over.