The Easiest Way to Burn 600 EXTRA Calories a Week

What if you could work off that slice of pizza without doing a single squat? Good news: You can. You can burn more than 40 calories per hour just by standing, according to a new study at the University of Chester in the U.K.

In a small study of 10 office workers, researchers asked the volunteers to stand up while working for at least three hours each day for a week. They found that standing raised their heart rates just enough that they burned an extra 0.7 calories per minute, or 42 calories per hour. It might not seem like much, but standing for three extra hours a day during the work week adds up to 630 calories burned!

MORE: 11 Ways to Boost Your Metabolism All Day Long

So aside from hiding your chair, how can you log more standing hours? First, ask your company if they’ll allow you to buy or build a standing desk. If not, you can always try these simple tweaks to get off your butt for at least three hours every day and stand up for your health:

Stand up while watching your favorite fall show. It’s more suspenseful that way anyway, we swear.

Give up your seat on the bus or train. Good karma and good glutes.

Browse your iPad while standing up. It’s portable for a reason—get off the couch.

Grab a high-top table at a restaurant. Bonus: They usually have less of a wait, too.

Eat breakfast standing at the kitchen counter. You’re in a hurry anyway, aren’t you?

MORE: 5-Minute Breakfasts That Are Actually Healthy

Take phone calls standing up. And at home, walk around while talking.

Chop produce at home (while standing) instead of buying pre-cut veggies. Plus, these are way cheaper than the already-cut packages.

Stand up to do mundane chores (like paying bills/answering emails/etc.). Chances are you’ll be even more efficient.

*This story was originally published on WomensHealth.com.

MORE: How to Burn More Calories While You Sleep