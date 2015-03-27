Everything You’ll Need to Start Building Your Professional Makeup Kit

At a point, some of us makeup lovers take our obsession with beauty and cosmetics to another level and make it our career: professional makeup artistry. Of course, you won’t want to use your own tools and cosmetics on clients so this is where your freelance makeup kit comes into play.
If you’re reading this, you probably know just how expensive it can be to buy cosmetics and supplies and that’s definitely no different when it comes to starting a professional makeup kit. Now, not only do you have to worry about finding the right shades and tones for yourself at home, but now on clients on the job.
You’ll need supplies that are universal and we’re here to show you just that—everything you’ll need to start up your freelance makeup kit.
Like we said, your brushes are the bread and butter of your trade. You'll want brushes that are high quality and can get the job done quicker, more efficiently and as best as possible.
Sigma Beauty Premium Kit; $217 at sigmabeauty.com
Since brushes are the tools of your trade, you'll need something to hold them in to be more organized while making up your client. Bonus points for making you look way more professional and put together.
Make Up For Ever Makeup Artist Belt; $55 at sephora.com
Of course you'll need something to hold all of your products, making a train case a mandatory part of your freelancing kit. Having everything organized in one case rather than tossed in a bag, again, will have you looking super professional and can save time later since everything is already organized.
Sephora Collection Rose Gold Traincase; $110 at sephora.com
Whether you made a quick mistake or just need to clean something up, you'll want to have some cotton swabs on hand to use with water or makeup remover.
Swisspers Color Plastic Stock Swabs in Round; $1.99 at drugstore.com
Before going into the fun stuff, you'll always want to cleanse the skin of your client so it's in the best condition possible. We love these Korres cleansing wipes because they remove excess oil and they're good for any skin type to use since you never know what type of skin your client will have.
Korres Greek Yoghurt Cleansing & Make-Up Removing Wipes For All Skin Types; $15 at sephora.com
Obviously, priming your client's skin is super important whether it's for their wedding or a photo shoot. We think this Smashbox primer water is the perfect option since it can be used as a foundation primer, a setting spray for when you're all finished and even to mix with eyeshadows to make colors more intense and vibrant.
Smashbox Photo Finish Primer Water; $32 at sephora.com
Since you'll want something with a bunch of options for concealing, this 'Correct, Contour and Camouflage palette' by Viseart is the perfect option. You can use this to conceal, correct discoloration and even to contour and highlight your clients with its wide range of colors.
Viseart Corrector, Contour, Camouflage HD Palette; $80 at sephora.com
Foundation is a seriously important part of freelance makeup artistry because you want the skin to look as flawless as possible. Since not every client will be the same shade, you'll need a range of colors (at least one light, medium and dark) to choose from and mix if you have to. If you're on a budget, we recommend using a less expensive foundation that still gives amazing coverage and stays on all day long.
Revlon Colorstay for Combo/Oily Skin Makeup; $11.69 at drugstore.com
Again, all skin colors are different so finding the best blush for your client or the look can prove to be expensive if you're buying them individually. A large collection of blushes like this one will give you tons of options for something super natural or way more dramatic.
Coastal Scents 10 Blush Palette; $14.95 at coastalscents.com
No matter what you're making your client up for, you'll probably want it to stay on for a long time. This powder is perfect to set your client's face with or even use as a touchup throughout the day.
Coty Airspun Translucent Extra Coverage Loose Face Powder; $5.97 at walmart.com
Just like a face primer is super important, so is an eye primer since you'll want the eye look to stay put throughout the event or shoot. This Tarte primer is one of our favorites since it lasts about 12 hours and even smooths out the eye for a flawless eyeshadow application.
Tarte Clean Slate 360° Creaseless 12-Hr Smoothing Eye Primer; $19 at sephora.com
Depending on what event you're freelancing for, you'll want to match your eye shadow palette to the mood. For example, if you're making up a bride for her wedding day, a more natural eye look is probably the way to go whereas some photo shoots can incorporate some vibrant, bright colors in their eye looks.
Ben Nye 12-Color Eye Shadow And Rouge Palette; $75 at camerareadycosmetics.com
Eyeliner is one of those things that just seems to complete a look. These Tarte pencils give you a huge range and tons of options to pull your eye look together.
Tarte Eye Opening 12-Piece Amazonian Clay Eyeliner Set; $25 at tartecosmetics.com
No matter what mascara you decide to use in your freelance kit, you'll always want to use a disposable mascara wand so you can avoid spreading infections and bacteria.
Face Secrets Professional Disposable Mascara Wands; $3.09 at sallybeauty.com
They're not always mandatory, but false lashes are always nice to have in your kit incase you want to do a more dramatic look on your client.
Sephora Celebrity Lash Trio; $25 at sephora.com
Bringing a ton of different lipstick shades with you sometimes is just not an option and that's where lip palettes come in as the perfect alternative. You can use the colors as they are or even get creative and mix them up for a custom lip look.
Coastal Scents 32 Lip Palette; $14.95 at coastalscents.com
Of course after you're done with your job, you'll want to go through and shampoo/deep clean all your brushes, but having a brush cleaner in your kit is ideal in case you're working on more than one client in a day or you get one of your brushes super dirty.
Cinema Secrets Makeup Brush Cleanser; $8-$36 at sephora.com
Whether it's liners, color or your work area, you'll always want to keep things as clean as possible to avoid spreading bacteria making an antibacterial spray a must in your makeup kit.
The Pro Hygiene Collection Antibacterial Makeup Spray 240ml; $18 at feelunique.com
Obviously makeup remover is a must in your kit. If you're a makeup artist, you probably go through way too many bottles of makeup remover to even fathom. Whether you make a quick mistake or just want to clean something up, you'll definitely want to have a bottle of makeup remover handy.
Bobbi Brown Instant Long-Wear Makeup Remover; $26 at macys.com