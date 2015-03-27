Everything You’ll Need to Start Building Your Professional Makeup Kit

At a point, some of us makeup lovers take our obsession with beauty and cosmetics to another level and make it our career: professional makeup artistry. Of course, you won’t want to use your own tools and cosmetics on clients so this is where your freelance makeup kit comes into play.

If you’re reading this, you probably know just how expensive it can be to buy cosmetics and supplies and that’s definitely no different when it comes to starting a professional makeup kit. Now, not only do you have to worry about finding the right shades and tones for yourself at home, but now on clients on the job.

You’ll need supplies that are universal and we’re here to show you just that—everything you’ll need to start up your freelance makeup kit.

More from Beauty High:

Top Makeup Artists Give Back-to-school Makeup Tips

8 Makeup Artist-Approved Mascaras

Top Makeup Artists to Follow on Instagram