How to Brush Your Hair Without Totally Destroying It

How to Brush Your Hair Without Totally Destroying It

Rachel Krause
by
How to Brush Your Hair Without Totally Destroying It
Marcia Brady should have been tried for perjury when she spread the untruth that brushing your hair exactly 100 strokes per day is the secret to keeping it shiny, healthy, and strong. Brushing is not a beauty secret, but rather a means to an end for styling purposes, because overbrushing your hair just for the sake of it will get you in real trouble. Split ends, breakage, and frizz—you know, all that stuff you hate—wait on the other side of the seemingly simple act. (Don’t shoot the messenger.) The solution, though, isn’t kicking your paddle brush to the curb. You just have to learn how to brush your hair.

Let’s begin here: “My number-one recommendation for avoiding breakage is to start brushing at the ends and work your way up,” says celebrity hairstylist Ted Gibson, he of “What Not to Wear” fame. (Even Teresa Giudice knows that starting from the ends and moving upward to the midlengths, not starting at the root and pulling down, is the right way to do the thing—I recall her shouting this tidbit at one of her extremely mean preteen daughters in a pre-prison episode of “RHONJ.”)

After you’ve passed the point of detangling, you can start moving from roots to ends—as long as you do it properly. “My general rule of thumb for all hair types is to brush in sections on towel-dried hair,” says Suave Professionals Celebrity Stylist Jenny Cho. Celeb stylist Ricardo Rojas, whose clients include Amber Heard, Naomi Campbell, and Jessica Chastain, agrees that sectioning off the hair is key; he recommends separating long hair into four sections and shorter hair into two to start. “Make sure your hair isn’t too wet or too dry, and comb through and detangle each section,” says Rojas.

Universal guidelines are important, but they can only go so far. “Not everyone’s strands are the same,” says stylist Bridget Brager, who works with Kate Beckinsale, Nicole Richie, Diane Kruger, and more. “I always recommend that you use the right kind of brush for your hair type.” This is where things get personal: Whether you’re straight, curly, wavy, natural, or somewhere in between, finding the right type of brush and the right technique for you—yes, you—not only will safeguard you against damage, but it’ll make your approach to styling that much smarter, too. Here, the experts share their best tips and tricks for how to detangle and brush your hair properly based on your hair type. The more you know!

A classic paddle brush with soft boar bristles is ideal for straight-hair types, which tend to be more fragile than others. "Everyone thinks that straight-haired girls have it easy, but in reality, straight hair shows a lot of imperfections," says Brager. "You'll really want to focus on detangling, so you want to make sure you're using a brush that gets rid of any knots without pulling on your strands." Add a drop of a split-end-sealing treatment from the midshafts through to the ends of hair first to prevent static and breakage and untangle knots.

Long by Valery Joseph Large Boar Bristle Hairbrush, $60; at Net-a-Porter

Suave Professionals Coconut Oil Damage Repair Oil Treatment, $5.99; at Target

First things first: Don't brush it. "Unless you're brushing hair back into a style, I wouldn't brush curly hair," says Gibson. "Instead, I would use a wide-tooth comb on wet hair to detangle and avoid breakage." Brushing your curls out will sacrifice their natural curl pattern, so, as Brager says, "less is more." Steering clear of bristles and opting for detangling combs with wide-set teeth will let curls do their thing uninterrupted—and be sure to spritz in a lightweight detangler beforehand to keep everything sealed.

Diane by Fromm Oil Detangler Comb, $2.50; at Ulta

Leonor Greyl Lait Luminescence Bi-Phase, $48; at Leonor Greyl

"The right way to brush wavy hair is to start while the hair is damp, gently starting at the ends and then working your way up to prevent the hair from getting too frizzy or voluminous," says Melanie Hess, who works with Ted Gibson on his artistic team. A flat brush made of boar bristles is best, but most important, Rojas says, is to "make sure the bristles of the brush you're using are soft in order to maintain the wave." Smooth a lightweight hydrating cream through the lengths and ends before brushing through to protect the hair from frizz.

Wigo Cushion 100% Boar Bristle Brush, $24.99; at Bed Bath & Beyond

Kérastase Elixir Ultime Crème Fine, $42; at Kérastase

A wide-spaced nylon bristle brush is perfect for natural hair. "The balls on the ends of the bristles are strong enough to get the knots out but gentle enough to prevent hair from splitting or breaking," Cho explains. Gibson recommends a classic Denman brush, which glides effortlessly through textured hair—start from the ends and work your way up slowly, then go back down to help distribute your hair's natural oils. A creamy, cuticle-smoothing conditioner will make all the difference.

Denman Grooming Brush with Natural Bristles & Nylon Pins, $23.30; at Folica

Kinky-Curly Knot Today, $12; at Kinky-Curly

