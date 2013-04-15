Get Brittany Snow’s Smokey Eye Makeup Look From the MTV Movie Awards

Brittany Snow showed up to the MTV Movie Awards red carpet looking edgy and on trend with an asymmetrical bob haircut and a sultry, smokey eye and we instantly wanted to know the details on her look. The “Pitch Perfect” star got her look from celebrity makeup artist Fiona Stiles for mark, and we caught up with Fiona to get the details on Brittany’s gorgeous makeup.

“I began by moisturizing Brittany’s face with January Labs Moisture Balancing Lotion. Next, I applied Jouer Luminizing Moisture Tint in Golden and Laura Mercier Secret Concealer #3 to even her skin tone. Then, I applied a mix of mark Just Pinched Instant Blush Tint in Nude and Cheeky to add a little soft color to her cheeks, but nothing too overpowering. Finally, I added mark That’s Brilliant Face & Eye Luminizer and mark Set Things Right Loose Powder in Medium to set the look.

“Brittany wanted to play up her eyes, so I mixed mark I-Mark Wet/Dry Eyeshadow in Corset and Plum Velvet to create a sexy, smokey eye. Next, I added a little bit of mark No Place to Run Longwear Eyeliner in Jet Set under the shadow at the lash line to give the lashes more definition and make them look more lush. I finished the look with Lancome Vituose Mascara in Black.

“We focused on Brittany’s eyes, so we kept her lips a pinky nude with Cle de Peau Extra Silky Lipstick #119. I used Anastasia Brow Wiz in Medium Ash to create the perfect brow shape.”

We love Brittany’s smokey eye as a date night look or for a night out on the town with your girlfriends. Will you be trying this look at home? Tell us in the comments below!

