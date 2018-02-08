The Expert-Approved Way to Accentuate Your Eye Color with Makeup

If our eyes are the windows to the soul, then what are the curtains—or beauty products—that will make them extra enticing? There are never enough ways to wear shadow or liner, but it seems we’re short on advice regarding how we can enhance what’s already there and make our peepers really pop. According to Justine Purdue, celebrity makeup artist of Streeters, it all depends on whether you want the makeup to match or play opposite your eye color.

“Consider whether you want to contrast or complement your own eye color when looking for eye makeup—remembering the color wheel,” she says. “The iris can also have hue variations, allowing for added accents in the makeup.”

If you have dark brown eyes, Purdue says to contrast with plum tones, deep greens, or navy. Complement with rich browns that reflect gold, copper, or bronze.

When those with hazel eyes want to contrast their color, they should opt for purple, burgundy, and blue tones. Olive greens, warm browns, and gold are the best complementary ones.

Baby blue eyes contrast well with plum, burgundy, and brown tones, while blue and yellow hues work best when you want to complement.

Lastly, Purdue also recommends purples, burgundies, and browns for contrasting against green eyes; and greens, golds, and coppers when you want to match your eye color with your makeup.

Now that you know what colors to try, consider experimenting with some of our favorite eye makeup finds ahead.