StyleCaster
Share

The Expert-Approved Way to Accentuate Your Eye Color with Makeup

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Expert-Approved Way to Accentuate Your Eye Color with Makeup

by
The Expert-Approved Way to Accentuate Your Eye Color with Makeup
16 Start slideshow

If our eyes are the windows to the soul, then what are the curtains—or beauty products—that will make them extra enticing? There are never enough ways to wear shadow or liner, but it seems we’re short on advice regarding how we can enhance what’s already there and make our peepers really pop. According to Justine Purdue, celebrity makeup artist of Streeters, it all depends on whether you want the makeup to match or play opposite your eye color.

MORE: How to Apply Powder Makeup Without Looking Dry or Cakey

“Consider whether you want to contrast or complement your own eye color when looking for eye makeup—remembering the color wheel,” she says. “The iris can also have hue variations, allowing for added accents in the makeup.”

If you have dark brown eyes, Purdue says to contrast with plum tones, deep greens, or navy. Complement with rich browns that reflect gold, copper, or bronze.

When those with hazel eyes want to contrast their color, they should opt for purple, burgundy, and blue tones.  Olive greens, warm browns, and gold are the best complementary ones.

MORE: The Drugstore Products Celebrities Genuinely Love

Baby blue eyes contrast well with plum, burgundy, and brown tones, while blue and yellow hues work best when you want to complement.

Lastly, Purdue also recommends purples, burgundies, and browns for contrasting against green eyes; and greens, golds, and coppers when you want to match your eye color with your makeup.

Now that you know what colors to try, consider experimenting with some of our favorite eye makeup finds ahead.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour
For Contrasting Brown Eyes...

Laura Mercier Caviar Eye Stick Colour in Plum

$29 at Laura Mercier

Photo: Laura Mercier
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Dior Diorshow Iconic Mascara
For Contrasting Brown Eyes...

Dior Diorshow Iconic Mascara in Navy Blue

$29.50 at Dior

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Bobbi Brown Highlighter Brick
For Complementing Brown Eyes...

Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick Compact in Bronze

$48 at Bobbi Brown

Photo: Bobbi Brown
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye
For Complementing Brown Eyes...

Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye in Mystic Brown

$14 at Sephora

Photo: Sephora
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow in Fire Dancer
For Contrasting Hazel Eyes...

Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow Pot in Tiny Dancer

$22 at Tarte

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint
For Contrasting Hazel Eyes...

Make Up for Ever Aqua XL Color Paint in M-90 (Matte Purple)

$25 at Make Up for Ever

Photo: Make Up for Ever
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner
For Complementing Hazel Eyes...

Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Olive

$22 at Stila

Photo: Stila
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Giorgio Armani Eye Tint
For Complementing Hazel Eyes...

Giorgio Armani Eye Tint Eyeshadow in Gold Ashes

$39 at Giorgio Armani

Photo: Giorgio Armani
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | NARS Duo Eyeshadow
For Contrasting Blue Eyes...

NARS Duo Eyeshadow in Habanera

$36 at NARS

Photo: NARS
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Christian Louboutin Lash Amplifying Lacquer
For Contrasting Blue Eyes...

Christian Louboutin Lash Amplifying Lacquer in Rich Burgundy

$70 at Christian Louboutin

Photo: Christian Louboutin
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Too Faced Sketch Marker Eyeliner
For Complementing Blue Eyes...

Too Faced Sketch Marker Liquid Art Eyeliner in Steel Blue

$16 at Too Faced

Photo: Too Faced
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Glitter Trio
For Complementing Blue Eyes...

Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Glitter Trio in Total Scene

$22 at Smashbox

Photo: Smashbox
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Tom Ford Private Shadow in Purple Reign
For Contrasting Green Eyes...

Tom Ford Private Shadow in Purple Reign

$36 at Tom Ford

Photo: Tom Ford
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Guerlain Liquid Eyeliner
For Contrasting Green Eyes...

Guerlain Liquid Eyeliner in Brun Cendre

$43 at Guerlain

 

Photo: Guerlain
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
For Complementing Green Eyes...

Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette

$54 at Urban Decay

Photo: Urban Decay
STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | MAC Eyeshadow in New Crop
For Complementing Green Eyes...

MAC Eyeshadow in New Crop

$16 at Nordstrom

Photo: MAC

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Insta-Inspo for Women Who Go to the Barbershop

Insta-Inspo for Women Who Go to the Barbershop
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Dior Diorshow Iconic Mascara
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Bobbi Brown Highlighter Brick
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Sephora Collection Easy Smoky Eye
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Tarte Chrome Paint Shadow in Fire Dancer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Make Up For Ever Aqua XL Color Paint
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Stila Stay All Day Liquid Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Giorgio Armani Eye Tint
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | NARS Duo Eyeshadow
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Christian Louboutin Lash Amplifying Lacquer
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Too Faced Sketch Marker Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Smashbox Photo Edit Eye Shadow Glitter Trio
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Tom Ford Private Shadow in Purple Reign
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Guerlain Liquid Eyeliner
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette
  • STYLECASTER | Best Makeup for Every Eye Color | MAC Eyeshadow in New Crop
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share