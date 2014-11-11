5 Easy Ways to Break Out of Your Makeup Rut

As much as we love makeup—which is to say, a lot—using the same standby products all the time can get real old real fast. Sometimes, the things we’re crazy about at first just kind of … lose their luster. If you’ve fallen into a makeup rut and find you just can’t seem to dig yourself out, try give one of these easy switch-ups a try.

If you’re tired of your flat-looking powder …

Why put all that hard work into looking adequately dewy if you’re just going to slap a mattifying powder on top of it? Rather than skip powder entirely and end up a slick mess by midday (we know—we’ve done it), use a fluffy brush or kabuki to sweep Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder in Ethereal Light in your most oil-prone areas. The dimensional powder is designed to mimic light, and it conceals imperfections and visually “smooths” the skin without completely mattifying. It’ll absorb oil, but leave behind a luminous finish.

If you’re tired of your drying lip color …

Trade in any lipstick formula that’s less than perfect for NARS Audacious Lipstick, which we believe is fundamentally flawless. It comes in countless hyper-pigmented shades, from pale nudes to the deepest dark berries, and the creamy, hydrating texture actually stays that way.

If you’re tired of your fading blush …

Like most good things, blush tends to fade—but does it really have to? For those of us who feel like our skin tends to eat pigment, try giving it something to drink instead. Josie Maran Coconut Watercolor Cheek Gelée feels like, well, water going on, but has the lasting power of a cheek stain. Unlike cheek stains, however, it’s super easy to blend, which eliminates the concern of putting it on only to find it’s staying exactly where you put it. It’ll stay, of course, but only where you want it to.

If you’re tired of your clumpy mascara …

First step: Toss it. Second step: Pick up Charlotte Tilbury Full Fat Lashes instead. It’s perfect for everything, from curling to creating both length and serious drama, but the one thing it doesn’t do is clump.

If you’re tired of your under-eye concealer settling into creases …

Well, aren’t we all? If you’re going to splurge in one area, it should be your under eye concealer—it’s can be argued that it’s the foundation, so to speak, of getting your freshest look possible. Whatever you’re using now couldn’t be even half as good as the legendary Clé de Peau Beauté Concealer, so it’s time to make the break. Arm yourself with a concealer brush and stop feeling like you’ve aged 20 years in the 20 minutes since you’ve applied your standard concealer.