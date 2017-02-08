How to Braid Your Hair 9 Different Ways

Alright, so you’ve come to us to learn how to braid, eh? Welp, it’s better late than never, because it’s officially the decade of the braid, and every single celebrity, model, influencer, friend, and even your annoying co-worker Jan is wearing some form of braid this season. And if it feels like you were absent the day they taught braiding in school, don’t freak, because we’re going back to the basics today and breaking down every single popular braid for you, so you, too, can be a braid master.

And though you could totally sift through a billion YouTube videos on your own, looking for the perfect fishtail tutorial that isn’t a 12-year-old kid talking to a blurry camera from 2008, you could also just keep reading and see our expertly curated list of videos, below. (So just do that, OK?) Scroll down and watch ‘em all to have your beginner mind blown, and then get your braid on.

1. THE CLASSIC BRAID

2. THE FISHTAIL BRAID

3. THE CORNROW BRAID

4. THE FRENCH BRAID

5. THE ROPE BRAID

6. THE BOX BRAID

7. THE DOUBLE-DUTCH BRAID

8. THE HALO BRAID

9. THE WATERFALL BRAID