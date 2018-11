It’s Braids Week on Daily Makeover! Check in all this week for braided hairstyle inspiration, tips and tutorials.

Whether you’re in the process of growing out your bangs or just want them off your face for the day, a simple French braid can help keep bangs controlled and off to the side. Learn how to get the look with Halli Bivona of John Barrett Braid Bar in NYC.

Video by Alissa Huff

See more: How to Create a Side Dutch Braid

More from Braids Week